Betty A. Arnold, 93, of Garner passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Music will be provided by organist, Myra Bowman who will accompany soloist, Angie Pringnitz and congregational hymns. Burial is at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:0 p.m., Tuesday, at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Garner United Methodist Church, Forest City United Methodist Church, Forest City American Legion Post No. 121 or to the NIACC Nursing Department.

Betty Ann Arnold, the daughter of Gustav and Anna (Stoltenberg) Schulz, was born December 7, 1927 on the family farm northwest of Hayfield. She attended and graduated from Hayfield Consolidated School in 1945. After high school she worked at Central State Light and Power in Garner. On December 31, 1947 she was married to Frank W. Arnold and the United Methodist Church in Forest City. They made their home in Forest City until 1978. To this union three children were born at the Forest City Hospital: Jean Ann, Frank Gustav and John Michael Arnold. During their years in Forest City Betty was active in the United Methodist Church, Church Circle, Sunday school, American Legion Auxiliary, Brownie and Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Betty started the first 4-H Club in Forest City. From 1963 to 1978 she worked at Great Western Products (Lamp Shade) in Forest City. In 1978 Betty and Frank moved to Reno, Nevada. In Reno, she was Room Reservation Clerk for MGM Grand, Bally’s Reno and Reno Hilton Hotels. She was active in the United Methodist Church and Church Circle in Sparks, NV. Betty and Frank were able to take many trips while they lived in Reno. In 1994 they returned to Iowa and made their home in Garner where she was active in the United Methodist Church, Church Circle, quilting at the church and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her three children, Jean Arnold of North Miami Beach, FL, Frank, Jr. of Garner and John of Forest City; former daughter-in-law, Brenda Aukes; four grandchildren, Chuck Krein and his three children, Miranda, Mitchel and Magan, Teresa Foell and her son, Nathaniel, Maia (Justin) Bartling and their three children, Dustin, Alexis and Zander and Michael Arnold; a sister-in-law, Winona Schulz of Garner; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank in 2008; an infant brother, Glen Schulz; two sisters, Darlene Adams and Lois Schmoll; and a brother, Don Schulz.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME (641) 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com