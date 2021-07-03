Specialty Crops Risk Management Webinars Available Online

The pandemic provided opportunity for specialty producers in Iowa to expand production and sales. However, managing risk for specialty production is critical to capitalizing on new market opportunities.

The Small Farms team of FFED sponsored a series of webinars for specialty crop producers in January, February and March 2021. They featured new tools and resources on how to manage risk.

The 10 webinars covered various risk management topics, each featuring different speakers. Topics included Why is Risk Management Important, Types of insurance Policies and Options for Specialty Crops, Whole Farm Revenue Protection, Developing a Diversified Market & Profitable Crops, and Weather Patterns and Management Tools.

Visit the Small Farms Youtube Page to view each of the webinars. These webinars are accessible free of cost.