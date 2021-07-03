Pheasant Forecast Looking Strong

The Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist who tracks pheasant numbers says the winter and spring weather should offset each other to set up for a good fall season. Todd Bogenschutz uses a model of bird survival based on past weather information. He says the winter was mixed for pheasants.

He says the drought conditions actually help pheasants this spring during nesting.

Bogenschutz says the number of birds will vary by region.

Bogenschutz says the hatch is over and he’s already been hearing reports of birds.

Bogenschutz says they will know for sure how well the pheasants have fared when they do their August roadside survey.