Girls between the ages of 6-8 years old are invited to take part in the 2021 Little Miss Pageant at the Winnebago County Fair. The event will take place beginning July 15th. Preregistration is due by Monday , by calling (641) 584-2261.

The Little Miss pageant will start at 4:45pm on the 15th in the 4-H building at the fairgrounds in Thompson. Judging and crowning will take place at 6pm.