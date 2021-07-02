First Tech Robotics Team Forming at the Forest City YMCA

Robots duking it out or challenging each other with various tasks. That’s what area youth can get involved in at the Forest City YMCA according to Director of Activities Tony Reynolds.

The team will form this year and represent Forest City in potential competitions. According to Reynolds, this is a well organized sport.

According to Reynolds, the team will face a challenge which they will have to meet. This will mean that the youth will have to figure out how to accomplish the task.

The team will have to learn about the various aspects of the robot they are building and discover what will make it accomplish the goals set forth by the international organization.

According to Reynolds, the programs start in July in a step by step process leading ultimately to the construction and operation of the team robot.

Those interested in participating should contact the Forest City YMCA at (641) 585-5220.