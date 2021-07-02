Buffalo Center Ambulance to Host Sunday Brunch

The Buffalo Center Ambulance Department is hosting the community in a brunch on Sunday morning. It is part of a flurry of activities over the weekend in Buffalo Center. the brunch begins at 9:30 am at the Heritage Town Center and the public is invited to attend. The event is a freewill donation.

The Buffalo Center ambulance crew will be serving French toast, sausage, fresh fruit, and beverages. To go orders will also be taken.

All proceeds from the freewill donations will be used to pay for expenses.