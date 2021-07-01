Crime & PoliceNews
Wright Sentenced on Driving Charges
Nicole Wright of Frost, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 12, 2021. Wright was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Wright was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Wright’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.