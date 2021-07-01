Safe at Home Program Expands to Provide Address Confidentiality to Survivors of Assault

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces survivors of assault are now eligible to enroll in the Safe at Home address confidentiality program overseen by his office. Previously, participants included survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, and stalking. The expansion of the program is part of a new law signed by Governor Reynolds on June 17. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate believes this law is a positive step in the protection of victims

Iowa’s Safe at Home program began in January of 2016 and currently includes more than 675 participants across more than 60 counties. Someone enrolled in Safe at Home receives a legal-substitute address that can be utilized on public and private records, in place of their actual address. Additionally, their mail is forwarded by Safe at Home. Confidential voter registration and absentee balloting is provided. The program provides an extra layer of security for survivors at no cost to them.

Statistics show violent crimes in Iowa occur 266.6 times per every 100,000 residents of the state. Iowa has the 13th lowest rate in the country. Nationally, the average is 366.7 incidents per 100,000 residents.

“I believe a national address confidentiality system for survivors of violence would be a great benefit for people across the country,” Secretary Pate said. “Having it in place in every state would allow participants to move to another state without concern of their records, including voter registration, becoming public. It helps people participate in elections without fear of being tracked by someone who has harmed them.”

To learn more about Iowa’s Safe at Home program or for an application, visit SafeatHome.Iowa.gov or email SafeatHome@iowa.gov.