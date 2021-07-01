North Iowa Schools Undergoing Remodeling

The North Iowa Community School District is moving forward with its remodeling according to Superintendent Joe Erickson who is impressed with the work so far on the nearly 100 year old structure. There are a lot of steps involved in getting the work done.

|Erickson stated that the progress is on time with the contractor being as efficient as possible..

Alumni who walk about in the building and even current students will see definite changes both now and in the future according to Erickson.

For safety reasons, Erickson stated that there has been some asbestos removal in some locations.

The work on the facility will continue and should be completed before students return in the fall.