LeDonna Ree Durant

LeDonna Ree Durant passed quietly to our Lord, Jesus Christ, early Saturday morning of April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Celebration of Life services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Reception will follow after graveside services at the church fellowship hall.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City handling local arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685

