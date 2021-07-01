Great Iowa Treasure Hunt Returns $18.5 Million During Fiscal Year 2021

With the fiscal year wrapping up on June 30, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald’s Great Iowa Treasure Hunt celebrates more unclaimed property being returned, even reaching a $300 million returned milestone. “In fiscal year 2021, which ran July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, over $18.5 million was paid out to more than 20,000 past and present Iowans through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt,” said Fitzgerald. “In May, I announced the program reached $300 million returned, and I look forward to what we will accomplish in the upcoming year!”

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has been safeguarding and returning unclaimed property since Fitzgerald created the program in 1983. Unclaimed property refers to money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specific period of inactivity. Forgotten bank accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance policies and safe deposit box contents are all examples of unclaimed property.

“With the complexities of the pandemic, it comes as no surprise this past year was difficult for many Iowans,” continued Fitzgerald. “The average claim amount paid during this fiscal year was $925.78, so it’s great to know we were able to provide a financial relief when many needed it most.”

More than $423 million is still waiting to be claimed. Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to begin your search and make your claim today. Keep up with all of Treasurer Fitzgerald’s programs on Facebook and Twitter.