Grassley, Durbin Statement on Justice Department Responsiveness to Committee Members’ Oversight Requests

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding a virtual meeting Wednesday between members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Attorney General Merrick Garland about the Department of Justice’s responsiveness to committee members’ oversight requests:

“Today’s discussion was a step in the right direction, but more must be done. We appreciate the Attorney General for acknowledging the importance of the Committee’s oversight role and his commitment to improving the Justice Department’s responsiveness to Congress. However, we have heard similar statements from previous Administrations with little to no improvement. We hope, under AG Garland’s leadership, this time will be different.”