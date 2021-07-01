Garner Sees Good Progress With Junk in the Yards

The residents of Garner have been making good strides in making sure that the yards are junk free. The city though continues to discuss what stronger resolutions need to be made to city code in order to enforce the laws even more. City Administrator Adam Kofoed is continuing to work with the council on the issue.

By tackling the issue in steps, Kofoed feels that the city law enforcement can more efficiently handle the situation.

Kofoed feels that right now, residents are really becoming proactive in making sure they meet city code standards.

Kofoed and city officials hope that the trend continues and that residents comply with the current laws.