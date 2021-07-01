AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Belmond Food Truck Ordinances Go Into Effect Today
Local city councils have been mulling over ordinances regarding food trucks that plan to operate within their city limits. Administrators have had to review what rules and ordinances they have on the books and what they don’t. City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlyle was one of those city officials.
The measure that was adopted by the Belmond City Council is very similar to those in Forest City and other surrounding communities.