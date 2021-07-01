AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Belmond Food Truck Ordinances Go Into Effect Today

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: July 1, 2021

Local city councils have been mulling over ordinances regarding food trucks that plan to operate within their city limits. Administrators have had to review what rules and ordinances they have on the books and what they don’t. City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlyle was one of those city officials.

The measure that was adopted by the Belmond City Council is very similar to those in Forest City and other surrounding communities.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: July 1, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

Back to top button