Winnebago Board Working on Mental Health Advocate Agreement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss the need for a mental health advocate for the county. The county has had Ruth Melby in that position while the county was a member of the County Social Services mental health region. Now the board has changed to the Northwest Care Connections mental health region. In order to retain Melby in the position, the board must sign a 28E Agreement with the regional group.

Winnebago County Supervisor Bill Jensvold explained the contractual agreement before the board.

The board has tabled any agreement until the County Attorney has had a chance to review the wording of the agreement.