Swenson Sentenced on Multiple Charges
Austin Swenson of Eyota, MN, pled guilty to “Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 6, 2021. Swenson was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Swenson was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Swenson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.
Swenson also pled guilty to Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 7, 2021.
For Count 1 Swenson was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Swenson was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.
For Count 2, Swenson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $43.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Swenson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.