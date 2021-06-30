Crime & PoliceNews
Obando Sentenced on Neglect Charges
Andres Obando Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Wanton Neglect of a Health Care Facility Resident,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department during April of 2020. Obando was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 10 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Obando was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Obando was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.