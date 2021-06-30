Lake Mills Approves New Generator for the Electric Department

The Lake Mills City Council has gone ahead with the purchase of a new generator for the city’s Electric Department Light Plant. City Manager Doreen Holstad explained that the purchase was necessary at a cost of $256,567. The cost not involved the purchase, but the installation too.

The generator will assist when power goes down from outside sources. According to Holstad, the installation will take a little time.

The new generator is expected to be more efficient than its predecessor.