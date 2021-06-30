Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/29/2021
SOFTBALL
Forest City 15 Belmond-Klemme 3
West Bend-Mallard 10 Eagle Grove 9
GHV 13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9
Northwood-Kensett 6 Lake Mills 4
South Hamilton 14 West Hancock 6
Bishop Garrigan 5 Newman Catholic 4
Central Springs 13 Rockford 0
Central Springs 12 Rockford 0
Nashua-Plainfield 7 Osage 2
Saint Ansgar 14 Riceville 4
Clear Lake 3 Saint Eds 2
BASEBALL
Forest City 12 Clear Lake 3
Eagle Grove 11 West Bend-Mallard 0
GHV 16 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Newman Catholic 8 Bishop Garrigan 4
South Hamilton 4 West Hancock 1
Saint Ansgar 10 Riceville 0
Nashua-Plainfield 12 Osage 3
Central Springs 5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Northwood-Kensett 7 Lake Mills 5