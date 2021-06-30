Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/29/2021

SOFTBALL

Forest City 15 Belmond-Klemme 3

West Bend-Mallard 10 Eagle Grove 9

GHV 13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9

Northwood-Kensett 6 Lake Mills 4

South Hamilton 14 West Hancock 6

Bishop Garrigan 5 Newman Catholic 4

Central Springs 13 Rockford 0

Central Springs 12 Rockford 0

Nashua-Plainfield 7 Osage 2

Saint Ansgar 14 Riceville 4

Clear Lake 3 Saint Eds 2

BASEBALL

Forest City 12 Clear Lake 3

Eagle Grove 11 West Bend-Mallard 0

GHV 16 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Newman Catholic 8 Bishop Garrigan 4

South Hamilton 4 West Hancock 1

Saint Ansgar 10 Riceville 0

Nashua-Plainfield 12 Osage 3

Central Springs 5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4

Northwood-Kensett 7 Lake Mills 5

 

