Garner Mulls Alcohol Ordinance in City Parks

The Garner City Council is currently contemplating a possible ordinance which controls alcohol in city parks. according to City Administrator Adam Kofoed, there are a number of reasons why the ordinance is being considered.

The city is looking to protect itself in case there is an accident. If an incident were to happen, the city wants to make sure that they can handle a potential financial situation if it went that far.

After further research, the council may take the issue up again during a city council meeting in the future.