Dale Larson Grant Gets Food Bank of Iowa Back on the Road

In January 2021, Dale Larson donated $30 million to Feeding America. The funds were distributed to several Feeding America food banks, including Food Bank of Iowa, which serve communities where Larson Manufacturing has factories. Food Bank of Iowa serves one such community in Lake Mills, located in Winnebago County. Now, Food Bank of Iowa is utilizing the funds to get staff back on the road to complete essential work. This week, due to Dale Larson generosity, Food Bank of Iowa took possession of three 2021 Hyundai Kona vehicles. These small SUVs will allow Food Bank of Iowa employees to safely, efficiently and cost-effectively support the success of food pantries, schools and meal sites who feed Iowa neighbors in need.

To get much-needed nutrition to 375,000 Iowans across 55 Iowa counties, Food Bank of Iowa partners with community-based organizations. Each Food Bank of Iowa partner is assigned a Regional Partnership Coordinator. In their work, coordinators focus on hunger at the local level—digging deep to understand the unique needs of each Iowa community, removing barriers to ensure partner success and keeping food safety top of mind.

“We are grateful for Dale Larson’s generosity. Our committed and passionate Regional Partnership Coordinators will drive thousands of miles this year to support the success of our local partners,” said Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa. “Success is dinner on the table for every Iowa family.”

During COVID-19, coordinators were forced to perform their work virtually. Now, fully vaccinated Food Bank of Iowa Regional Partnership Coordinators are excited to visit partners in person. However, rental cars have become more expensive and are often not available when needed. The Dale Larson vehicles have gotten the Food Bank of Iowa team back on the road, fighting food insecurity across Iowa.