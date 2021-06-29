Winnebago Board to Review Drainage Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning with a discussion on a budget amendment to the current fiscal year. They will then turn their attention to the current status of COVID-19 vaccinations and infections.

At 9:15am, Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu, who has been spearheading a movement to turn the former county jail and Irish Hospital into an apartment complex, will meet with the board on the current options available and the progress on funding the project.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will review current and upcoming projects with secondary roads. He will also discuss any repairs and resurfacing which may need to be done. He will also forward the 2022 County Five Year Program Resolution which forecasts projects such as resurfacing, construction of new roads, and abandonment of Class C roads no longer in use.

The issue continues as to who will pay for the hooking up of private tile to a county lateral. Doug Harmon initially wanted his drainage to link into lateral 11 of Drainage District 18. This would mean that the district would pay for the connection. However now, Harmon has asked to cancel his petition for the connection and must assume the costs himself. The board must decide what is the next course of action. In short, who will pay for the connection to the lateral.

One project nearing completion is the tile improvement to Drainage District 11. The line has been upped to a 1 inch coefficient which means it can drain up to 1 inch of rain per hour. The project near Leland has been completed and the board has scheduled a 9:30 am final hearing on the project to hear from affected residents. If there are no major issues, the board may approve the final 10% payment on the project to B & B Farm Drainage. The total cost of the project was $116,463.58.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City beginning at 9 am.