Garner Council Approves Loan Agreement for Capital Improvements

The Garner City Council is moving ahead with a loan agreement to pay for capital improvements the ultimately benefit not only the downtown businesses, but Garner residents as well. The city passed Resolution 2021-29 which calls for the issuance of $2.5 million in general obligation bonds. It also calls for the levy of taxation to help pay for the bonds.

City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the details of the capital improvements.

One of the issues plaguing the roads is the effectiveness of patching them. According to Kofoed, a longer term solution is needed.

The capital improvements are planned to continue into next year.