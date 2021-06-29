Dyslin Sentenced on Domestic Abuse Charges

Jason Dyslin of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Domestic Abuse Assault-Third Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 9, 2021. Dyslin was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years, subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 1 year, and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Dyslin was ordered to complete IDAP.