AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Belmond Raises Rates on Sewer and Water
On July 1st, the City of Belmond will be raising rates for sewer and water. According to City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlyle, the move was necessary under the present business climate.
A monthly user of 3,000 gallons of water will see and increase of $1.46 and water will increase by $2.76. the council was presented with a 16% increase, but decided to lower that rate to 10%.
Carlyle stated that the rate increases will probably not stop there as 2022 may have another increase in store for residents and businesses.