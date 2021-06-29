Public Input Sought for Proposed Bridge Replacement on U.S. 69 in Wright County

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 69 over Drainage Ditch 5 near Galt, approximately 3.7 miles south of Iowa 3, in Wright County. The proposed project involves replacing the existing 32’ x 44’ single span I-beam bridge with a 12’ x 10’ reinforced concrete box culvert. This project will also include removal of the bridge guardrails and bridge rails, as well as the bridge itself before construction on the culvert begins.

During this phase of the project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.