Kinnicom Sentenced on Possession Charges

Michael Kinnicom of Bricelyn, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 19, 2021. Kinnicom was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Kinnicom was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.