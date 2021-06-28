Gunderstruck Blood Drive is Tuesday

Nineteen year old Kristian Gunderson was involved in a head on collision between Clear Lake and Mason City in late May. As a eresult of the accident, Kristian sustained multiple fractures and required over 20 units of blood. He also has multiple surgeries in front of him.

Because of the need for blood, several of Kristian’s friends have put together the Gunderstruck Blood Drive, which will be held this week.

Kristian’s friend Max Stevens picks up the story.

Stevens says the blood drive will be held on Tuesday.

The Gunderstruck Blood Drive will also be a friendly battle between the Forest City Police, Fire, and EMT’s.. It also serves as a scholarship drive on Kristian’s behalf.

Appointments are required by calling the Lifeserve Blood Center at (800) 287-4903. The call is toll free. Appointments can also be made by texting Lifeserve to 999-777.