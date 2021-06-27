Jones Sentenced on Abuse Charges

Kevin Jones of Forest City, pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on February 3, 2021. Jones was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 10 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

Jones was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Jones was ordered to complete IDAP.