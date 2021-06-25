IGHSAU – Postseason Softball Pairing
Note – If no ‘winner at’ is next to a match-up, the winner will play the winner of the game above; the highest seed will host the game.
All games will be played at 7:00 pm unless noted otherwise
CLASS 3A REGION 6
7/6 North Fayette Valley at Anamosa
7/6 Monticello at Oelwein
7/6 Forest City at Crestwood – KIOW at 7:00 PM
7/6 New Hampton at Waukon
CLASS 3A REGION 5
7/6 Center Point-Urbana at Mount Veron
7/6 Vinton Shellsburg at Independence
7/6 GHV at Hampton-Dumont-CAL – GHV Audio Stream at 7:00 PM
7/6 Clear Lake at Sumner-Fredericksburg
CLASS 1A REGION 6
7/6 West Hancock at North Iowa, the game will be broadcast on KHAM (103.1) at 7:00 pm. – Winner at Newman Catholic on 7/7
7/6 Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar
7/6 Rockford at Riceville
7/6 Turkey Valley at Nashua-Plainfield – Winner at North Butler on 7/7
7/6 Cental Elkader at Edgewood-Colesburg – Winner at Kee on 7/7
CLASS 2A REGION 5
First-Round
7/6 Manson-NW Webster at Lake Mills the game will be broadcast on the Lake Mills online stream – Winner at Central Springs on 7/7
7/6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Aplington-Parkersburg – Winner at Waterloo Columbus on 7/7
Second-Round
7/7 Belmond-Klemme at West Fork
7/7 Eagle Grove at South Hardin