IGHSAU – Postseason Softball Pairing

Note – If no ‘winner at’ is next to a match-up, the winner will play the winner of the game above; the highest seed will host the game.

All games will be played at 7:00 pm unless noted otherwise

CLASS 3A REGION 6

7/6 North Fayette Valley at Anamosa

7/6 Monticello at Oelwein

7/6 Forest City at Crestwood – KIOW at 7:00 PM

7/6 New Hampton at Waukon

CLASS 3A REGION 5

7/6 Center Point-Urbana at Mount Veron

7/6 Vinton Shellsburg at Independence

7/6 GHV at Hampton-Dumont-CAL – GHV Audio Stream at 7:00 PM

7/6 Clear Lake at Sumner-Fredericksburg

CLASS 1A REGION 6

7/6 West Hancock at North Iowa, the game will be broadcast on KHAM (103.1) at 7:00 pm. – Winner at Newman Catholic on 7/7

7/6 Northwood-Kensett at Saint Ansgar

7/6 Rockford at Riceville

7/6 Turkey Valley at Nashua-Plainfield – Winner at North Butler on 7/7

7/6 Cental Elkader at Edgewood-Colesburg – Winner at Kee on 7/7

CLASS 2A REGION 5

First-Round

7/6 Manson-NW Webster at Lake Mills the game will be broadcast on the Lake Mills online stream – Winner at Central Springs on 7/7

7/6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Aplington-Parkersburg – Winner at Waterloo Columbus on 7/7

Second-Round

7/7 Belmond-Klemme at West Fork

7/7 Eagle Grove at South Hardin