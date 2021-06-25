Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores
BASEBALL
Newman Catholic 11 Forest City 6
Spirit Lake 15 West Hancock 3
Central Springs 10 North Union 5
Clear Lake 10 Lake Mills 0
Eagle Grove 7 Manson-NW Webster 1
Estherville Lincoln Central 12 North Iowa 2
Rockford 11 Clarksville 9
Saint Ansgar 3 Osage 1
Nashua-Plainfield 5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
SOFTBALL
KHAM – Spirit Lake 14 West Hancock 1
Eagle Grove 6 PAC 4
Humboldt 18 Bishop Garrigan 10
Central Springs 6 North Union 5
North Butler 7 Riceville 5
Saint Ansgar 15 Osage 4
Clarksville 17 Rockford 7