Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: June 25, 2021

BASEBALL

Newman Catholic 11 Forest City 6

Spirit Lake 15 West Hancock 3

Central Springs 10 North Union 5

Clear Lake 10 Lake Mills 0

Eagle Grove 7 Manson-NW Webster 1

Estherville Lincoln Central 12 North Iowa 2

Rockford 11 Clarksville 9

Saint Ansgar 3 Osage 1

Nashua-Plainfield 5 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3

SOFTBALL

KHAM – Spirit Lake 14 West Hancock 1

Eagle Grove 6 PAC 4

Humboldt 18 Bishop Garrigan 10

Central Springs 6 North Union 5

North Butler 7 Riceville 5

Saint Ansgar 15 Osage 4

Clarksville 17 Rockford 7

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: June 25, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button