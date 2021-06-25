AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner City Council Discusses Land Acquisition Possibilities

The Garner City Council went into a closed door session recently on the possible purchase of land. According to City Administrator Adam Kofoed, there was more on the table to be discussed.

Cities have to be proactive when planning for the future so as to promote themselves to business and industry wanting to move into the community. Kofoed admitted that the city is already taking these steps right now.

Decision on the use of the property will be made at a later council meeting.

 

 

