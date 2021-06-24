Winnebago Relay for Life Readies for Saturday

The annual Winnebago County Relay for Life will be held Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. Organizer Heidi Fedders invites the public to attend.

Forest City resident and longtime employee of the American Cancer Society Steve Lovik is this years’ Honorary Ambassador. He says his first bout of cancer occurred in 2016.

Then there was a reoccurrence.

Lovik says his last round was unrelated to the two other.

He firmly believes that early detection is the key.