Now More Cities Are Concerned About Firework Ignition

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter recently announced that he and the city council were banning the use of fireworks within city limits during the 4th of July celebrations. The council cited the dry conditions that the area is currently facing could do even more damage than usual.

Now add more cities in Iowa who are raising concerns about the use of fireworks during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Sioux City Fire Marshal, Mark Aesoph says there is a good reason to be concerned.

He says things are so dry that fireworks aren’t the only concern.

Aesoph says fires can already travel quickly when things are this dry, and any wind makes things worse.

It is legal to use fireworks in Sioux City on July 3rd and fourth from 1 p-m until 11 p-m. You can only use the fireworks on your own property.