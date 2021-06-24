NIACC Presents Betty and the Gents

The NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series is presenting a free virtual concert with

local favorites, Betty and the Gents. The band will stream live from the North Iowa Community

Auditorium stage on Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. The concert can be viewed on the NIACC

Performing Arts and Leadership Series Facebook page.

Lead singer and bassist Elisabeth Kirby’s voice has been described as “versatile – dreamy and

lush, with a hit of edgy rock ‘n roll.” She has a growing list of “soul-pop” original songs and loves

to tell stories through her music. The multi-skilled Gents include Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett, and

Brett Schoneman.

Tom shines on every type of guitar, picking out acoustic melodies or shredding familiar classic

electric guitar riffs. Garrett’s solid, tasteful rhythm guitar playing and rich vocals have been

compared to the likes of Jim Croce and Johnny Cash. Drummer Brett boasts an impressive

recording and touring history, and has been a highly sought-after musician in the Midwest for

many years. Betty and the Gents play a crowd-pleasing, high energy show with a diverse set of

tunes and an all-around “good time” vibe perfect for the whole family!

Support provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs,

and the National Endowment for the Arts.