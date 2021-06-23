Happe Pleased with Strong 3rd Quarter Winnebago Industries Results

Winnebago Industries reports another quarter of strong revenue despite supply chain disruptions. The Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer reports Fiscal Year 2021 third quarter net income at $71.3 million. That compares to a net loss of $12.4 million in the prior year fiscal quarter that was impacted by the start of the pandemic, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter. Winnebago C-E-O Michael Happe says the pandemic pushed more people to explore new ways to enjoy the outdoors.

Happe disagrees with critics who suggest the wave of new people exploring the outdoors will wane in the future.

While the company is always looking for ways to continue increasing product output, Happe says supply chain issues are putting a hamper on those efforts.

Revenues for the third quarter were $960.7 million, an increase of 139% when compared to the Fiscal Year 2020 period for the manufacturer of Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar recreational vehicles and Chris-Craft boats.