Gov. Reynolds Signs Executive Order Creating Carbon Sequestration Task Force

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: June 23, 2021
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Today, in fulfillment of a recommendation of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board, Governor Reynolds signed Executive Order 9 launching a task force to explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in the state of Iowa. The Carbon Sequestration Task Force will be chaired by Governor Kim Reynolds. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will serve as vice chair.

“Because of our existing supply chain and emphasis on renewable fuel infrastructure, Iowa is in a strong position to capitalize on the growing nationwide demand for a more carbon free economy,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa is a recognized leader in renewable fuel and food production, and this is another opportunity to lead and be innovative, invest in Iowa agriculture, and facilitate new sources of revenue for our agriculture and energy sectors. I am proud to bring together an impressive team of stakeholders that will help formulate smart, commonsense policy recommendations on this issue ahead of the 2022 legislative session.”

“Iowa is a leader in both food production and conservation so we must also lead agriculture’s sustainability efforts,” said Secretary Naig. “The agriculture community is continuously seeking new technologies and solutions that allow us to balance food production, environmental stewardship and longevity. We’ve already proved that we can deliver science-based nutrient-reduction practices and low carbon solutions, like renewable fuels and cover crops, so we have a foundation to build on. I’m excited to work alongside some of Iowa’s leaders to identify strategies producers can use to build upon our current conservation efforts, create revenue streams, improve financial sustainability and grow our state’s economy.”

