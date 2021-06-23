Gov. Reynolds Signs Executive Order Creating Carbon Sequestration Task Force

Today, in fulfillment of a recommendation of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board, Governor Reynolds signed Executive Order 9 launching a task force to explore carbon sequestration and the opportunities it presents for further economic development in the state of Iowa. The Carbon Sequestration Task Force will be chaired by Governor Kim Reynolds. Secreta ry of Agriculture Mike Naig will serve as vice chair.

“Because of our existing supply chain and emphasis on renewable fuel infrastructu re, Iowa is in a strong position to capitalize on the growing nationwide demand for a more carbon free economy,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa is a recognized leader in renewable fuel and food production, and this is another opportunit y to lead and be innovative, invest in Iowa agriculture, and facilitate ne w sources of revenue for our agriculture and energy sectors. I am proud to bring together an impressive team of stakeholders that will help formulate smart, commonsense policy recommendations on this issue ahead of the 2022 legislative session.”