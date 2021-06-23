Feenstra Presses HUD Secretary on Investments in Rural America

during a House Budget Committee hearing on the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) questioned Secretary Marcia Fudge on prioritizing investments in rural America.

HUD’s budget proposal notes that the department would focus on expanding broadband services to families in underserved communities. After the Biden administration’s so-called infrastructure bill called for 74% more to be spent on subsidies for electric vehicles than on broadband, Feenstra pressed Secretary Fudge on whether HUD’s broadband initiatives will focus on rural America.

Additionally, HUD’s proposal calls for $295 million in additional funding for Community Development Block Grants, which would be spent at the discretion of the Secretary. Feenstra asked Secretary Fudge if the increase would be utilized in rural areas.

Fudge committed to funding for broadband in rural areas along with equal funding for Community Development Block Grants.