Ernst on the Voting Act

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: June 23, 2021

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said today that Democrats are ignoring the real needs of American families—like the rising costs of household goods—and instead prioritizing Washington politicians by pushing an elections bill that centralizes power in D.C. by politicizing the Federal Elections Commission, mandating unlimited ballot harvesting, and forcing taxpayers to fund campaigns.

 Ernst noted that her experience as a local commissioner of elections reinforced her trust in state and local officials—including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents—more than the federal government to run elections.

