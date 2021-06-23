20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 36

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills. Leah Moen helped Lake Mills to a 2-1 week with wins over West Hancock and Belmond-Klemme; they lost to Bishop-Garrigan.

In the win over West Hancock, Moen had two hits, including a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. In addition, she stole one base and didn’t commit an error defensively.

In a big conference game against Belmond-Klemme, Moen showed up. She collected three hits in three at-bats, including another double and two more RBI.

For the week, Moen collected five hits, two of which were extra-base hits, four RBI, and was solid defensively.