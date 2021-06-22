Robotics Program Begins at the Forest City YMCA

Youth who are entering 4th through 8th grade have the opportunity to participate in an innovative program at the Forest City YMCA. The Sphero Robotics Program allows youth to experience a number of different aspects of robotics.

Tony Reynolds is the Director of Activities at the Forest City YMCA.

The program runs today through Thursday and picks up again Monday thru Thursday next week.

Youth will be able to see various forms of coding and tech work.

Those who would be interested in getting their child involved in the program can call the Forest City YMCA at (641) 585-5220.