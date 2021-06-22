Iowa Crop Report Released

With only spotty rains across most areas of the State, farmers had 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week

ending June 20, 2021 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included spraying post emergence herbicides, side dressing nitrogen, and harvesting hay.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 25% very short, 39% short, 35% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 46% short, 31% adequate and 0% surplus.

Crops showed signs of stress from the lack of precipitation and high heat. Farmers reported corn curling and ground cracking in some areas. Iowa’s corn condition rated 56% good to excellent, 7 percentage points below the past week.

Soybean emergence was 96% complete, 1 week ahead of the 5-year average. Across the State, 7% of soybeans were blooming, also 1 week ahead of normal. There were scattered reports of soybeans setting pods. Soybean condition declined to 57% good to excellent. Oats headed or beyond reached 74% with 13% turning color, 1 week ahead of the5-year average. Iowa’s oat condition rated 54% good to excellent.

The first cutting of alfalfa hay reached 95% complete, 9 days ahead of normal. There were scattered reports of farmers completing a second cutting. Hay condition continued to fall to 49% good to excellent, 6 percentage points below last week. Pasture condition also continued to drop this week to 37% good to excellent. Heat and continued dry conditions are stressing livestock.

Area Weather Summary:

Warm temperatures and lack of rainfall are beginning to concern local farmers. On Sunday, a storm system producing a brief shower in some areas while further to the east they became severe. More rain is forecast this week that may make up the nearly 8 inch deficit we see in rainfall for the area.

Our average high temperature was ten degrees above normal for the area. The average temperature was 87.1 degrees while the normal is 77.1 degrees. The average low was above normal too with the average at 58.6 degrees while the normal low is 57 degrees.

Precipitation continues to be the big area of concern. The normal for this time of year is 3.96 inches of rain, but the average already received .55 inches. This leaves the area 3.41 inches below normal.