Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: June 22, 2021

SOFTBALL 

Forest City 10 North Iowa 4

Lake Mills 7 Osage 1

Belmond-Klemme 13 GHV 2

Bishop-Garrigan 19 Eagle Grove 6

North Union 15 West Hancock 0

North Union 25 West Hancock 2

Central Springs 14 Nashua-Plainfield 0

North Butler 5 Saint Ansgar 1

Northwood-Kensett 20 Rockford 8

West Fork 6 Newman Catholic 5

BASEBALL 

North Iowa 11 Forest City 4

Webster City 10 Clear Lake 1

Lake Mills 3 Osage 1

Eagle Grove 5 Bishop Garrigan 4

West Hancock 13 North Union 2

Newman Catholic 15 West Fork 4

Rockford 8 Northwood-Kensett 7

Saint Ansgar 12 North Butler 1

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: June 22, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button