Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores
SOFTBALL
Forest City 10 North Iowa 4
Lake Mills 7 Osage 1
Belmond-Klemme 13 GHV 2
Bishop-Garrigan 19 Eagle Grove 6
North Union 15 West Hancock 0
North Union 25 West Hancock 2
Central Springs 14 Nashua-Plainfield 0
North Butler 5 Saint Ansgar 1
Northwood-Kensett 20 Rockford 8
West Fork 6 Newman Catholic 5
BASEBALL
North Iowa 11 Forest City 4
Webster City 10 Clear Lake 1
Lake Mills 3 Osage 1
Eagle Grove 5 Bishop Garrigan 4
West Hancock 13 North Union 2
Newman Catholic 15 West Fork 4
Rockford 8 Northwood-Kensett 7
Saint Ansgar 12 North Butler 1