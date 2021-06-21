Winnebago Board to Discuss IT Director Hiring

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are meeting on Tuesday at 9am to discuss the IT Director position. An IT Director Hiring Committee may be moving forward with a candidate for the position, but the board will deliberate an interim contract with Eric Guth who is the current IT Director. IF the board agrees on a possible new candidate, the board will also debate the offer to the new candidate.

The board must also set dates and times for the construction of new facilities at five hog containment sites. These are at Eagle Pork 12 11, IX, 8, and VII.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will review the current state of secondary roads and any ongoing or future projects. He will also present a utility permit request from Alliant Energy for minor underground electric improvements.

Drainage matters will be discussed including a request by a resident to cancel his petition to add a private tile into Drainage District 18. Originally, the owner of the ditch hooked it up with the county tile and wanted it incorporated into the district drainage system, but now he wants to retract that request. The district would have had to pay for the hook up, but now with the retraction, the cost falls on the resident.

The board will also consider the approval of an appraiser’s report for Drainage District 18 lateral 11’s easement purchase. The district may purchase the easement for $11,000 from two landowners for right of way purposes.