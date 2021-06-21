North Iowa Community School Board to Meet

With school in summer recess, the North Iowa Community School district is busily planning for the new school year. The board will meet on Monday beginning at 5:15pm with a work session on academic assessment reviews.

After the work session, the board will go into a regular meeting by first hearing from the public in an open forum. The board cannot act on any issues brought up by the public unless they are currently on the agenda. T hose items not on the agenda, may be placed on a future one.

The board will hear various reports from the principals of the schools and then from Superintendent Joe Erickson.

The board will then review district area goals. These include student learning, innovation of offering programs for kids, extend offerings, technology and involvement such as school pride, clubs, sportsmanship, parent Involvement, relationships. Imaging such as branding and facilities will also be discussed.

The board will conduct general business during the meeting such as safety plans, legislative priorities, enrollment contracts, and board policies.