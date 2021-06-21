Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/19/2021
SOFTBALL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13 Forest City 3
Janesville 9 Forest City 5
Northwood-Kensett 9 West Hancock 2
Manson-NW Webster 13 West Hancock 1
Madrid 5 GHV 1
Hudson 18 GHV 4
Northwood-Kensett 11 Eagle Grove 2
North Union 5 West Sioux 2
North Union 16 Lawton-Bronson 2
North Union 14 Sioux City West 0
Newman Catholic 3 Madrid 1
Newman Catholic 16 Hudson 6
Central Springs 2 Newell-Fonda 1
Winterset 4 Central Springs 0
BASEBALL
Sioux City North 8 Clear Lake 0