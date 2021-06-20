Test Iowa Sites to Close

The state’s free COVID-19 testing sites launched last April at the height of the pandemic will shut down next month.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the Test Iowa sites will start closing in the next five weeks — with the end of all operations by July 16th. The department says demand for testing is at its lowest level in more than a year as the vaccine is now widely available. The drive-through and clinic sites have conducted nearly 644-thousand tests with a peak on November 23rd of 2020, when more than 67-hundred people were tested in a single day. Closing dates will be announced publicly and posted online at coronavirus.iowa.gov and testiowa.com. The state will provide free home testing kits once the Test Iowa sites are closed.