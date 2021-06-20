Sunday Talk: Grassley on Immigration, the Budget, and Jobs

The United States Senate has been working on a number of issues which have been in the forefront of U. S. policy. Immigration on the southern border has now turned into child and human trafficking. The proposed budget is at all time level highs. Jobs are plentiful, but many are opting to stay home.

U. S. Senator Charles Grassley recently sat down with reporters including KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about these and other topics in our Sunday Talk.