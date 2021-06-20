Sunday Talk: Governor Reynolds on WOTUS and Immigration into Iowa

The President has moved toward reinstating an Obama era restrictive rule on control of waterways and bodies of water. The rule will be a detriment to farming and land ownership in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds fought the rule as did many of our Representatives and Senators in Washington. The Trump Administration relaxed the rule which placed a lesser burden on farmers and landowners.

Illegal immigrants who have crossed our southern borders are now getting trafficked into Iowa and Governor Reynolds is not happy about it after she expressly told the Biden Administration she would not take any of the illegal immigrants into the state. Reynolds learned about the trafficking without the states’ consent and is now doing something about it.

Governor Reynolds took a moment while touring the Boman Fine Arts Center to speak with KIOW /KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about these issues in our Sunday Talk.