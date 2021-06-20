Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

Severe weather is possible in the next 24 hours here in northern Iowa. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire broadcast area. These include the counties of Wright, Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Worth, Franklin, Kossuth, and Hancock in Iowa. They also Faribault and Freeborn counties in Minnesota.

A first round of thunderstorms moved through the area this morning. A stronger system will move through late this afternoon and into the evening. These may have the potential to contain damaging hail, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. A tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details as they become available.